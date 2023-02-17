News you can trust since 1877
Speeding on the A689 and dodging unpaid work - the latest Hartlepool cases before Teesside Magistrates' Court

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

By Newsroom
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Alex Sanderson, 47, of Raby Square, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine and £150 prosecution costs after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid workplace appointments.

Levi Waddington, 19, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Mark Carlin, 46, of Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £39.99p fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A689 at Coal Lane on July 1.

The following Hartlepool case were heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID
James McKee, 29, of Station Lane, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £350 fine, £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance on June 7.

Ronald Williams, 42, of Bennett Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £146 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A689 at Greatham on June 11.

Anthony Thomas, 48, of Bourne Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after it was proved in his absence that he drove without valid insurance, a test certificate and with a defective light on March 2.

Paul Stephenson, 45, of Station Road, Billingham, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a community order by failing to be present for a home visit on August 23.

