Speeding on the A689 and failing to buy a TV licence - the latest Hartlepool cases dealt with at court
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Inam Ul Haq, 29, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted driving with a defective tyre on October 21 last year.
Courtney Jackson, 27, of West Street, Blackhall Colliery, was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £120 costs after admitting using a television without a licence between May 31-June 15 of last year.
Ian Andrew Harrison, 44, of Welldeck Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.
Liam Anthony Normanton, 26, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was fined £500 after he admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity appointment.
Lee Thornton, 44, of Tunstall Avenue, Billingham, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £12.20 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted of failing to pay a £12.20p rail fare between Billingham and Newcastle on March 29.
Ansar Mahmood, 43, of Hurworth Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £100 costs after he was convicted of driving without insurance and in a car without a test certificate on January 6.
Jack Pullen, 22, of Westfields, Hartlepool, received six penalty points and was ordered to pay a £276 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A689 at Greatham on February 19.