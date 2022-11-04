Speeding on the A689 and failing to buy a TV licence - the latest Hartlepool cases dealt with at court

Inam Ul Haq, 29, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted driving with a defective tyre on October 21 last year.

Courtney Jackson, 27, of West Street, Blackhall Colliery, was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £120 costs after admitting using a television without a licence between May 31-June 15 of last year.

Ian Andrew Harrison, 44, of Welldeck Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Liam Anthony Normanton, 26, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was fined £500 after he admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity appointment.

Lee Thornton, 44, of Tunstall Avenue, Billingham, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £12.20 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted of failing to pay a £12.20p rail fare between Billingham and Newcastle on March 29.

Ansar Mahmood, 43, of Hurworth Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £100 costs after he was convicted of driving without insurance and in a car without a test certificate on January 6.

Jack Pullen, 22, of Westfields, Hartlepool, received six penalty points and was ordered to pay a £276 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A689 at Greatham on February 19.