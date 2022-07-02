Speeding, possessing drugs and other recent court cases from the Hartlepool area

Jonathon Purvis, 36, of Lanark Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Polat Akcicek, 51, of Davison Close, Wynyard, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting driving without valid insurance on July 12.

Stuart McAndrew, 36, of Station Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £600 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Levi Metcalfe, 21, of Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Christopher Dennis Angel, 42, of Beamish Road, Billingham, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting possessing class A diamorphine on May 16, 2018.

John Elliott, 36, of Sidlaw Road, Billingham, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £450 fine, £45 victim surcharge and £125 costs after admitting speeding in Middlesbrough on June 16 last year.