Speeding, stealing and the other latest Hartlepool cases to be dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Colin Smettem, 25, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on September 29 and January 3.
Malcolm Leslie Parrott, 66, of Penarth Walk, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting speeding in Wiltshire Way on February 9.
Khanda Jamila Aziz, 36, of Headlam Road, Billingham, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without valid insurance on May 14.
Florin Vasile Trofin, 27, of Milton Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £400 fine, £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted in his absence of speeding on the A689 at Greatham on June 11.
Jonathan Robson, 34, of Thackeray Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £166 fine, £65.50p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of stealing multiple items from the Euro Garage Store at Shell Warren Services on July 25, 2021.
Mark Adams, 37, of Wilson Street, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend three scheduled appointments.
Anthony Hayes, 49, of Crowland Road, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £230 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence.