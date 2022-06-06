Kian Metcalfe, 19, of Potter Walk, Hartlepool, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs after admitting failing to surrender to custody on September 28 and November 11.

Ebony Ryan, 22, of Crieff Walk, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £75 compensation after admitting jointly stealing £150 of groceries from Spa on September 26 and failing to surrender to custody on February 18.

Stephen Duffy, 42, of Sea View Terrace, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Middlesbrough on September 18.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Joanne Kenny, 58, of Ocean Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £173 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding on the A19 north on May 2 last year.

Cameron Christopher McLeod, 36, of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements on February 19 following his release from a period of imprisonment.

Callum Laws, 31, of Laurel Crescent, Hartlepool, received six penalty points and was ordered to pay a £276 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitting failing to identify a driver suspected of committing a motoring offence on September 12, 2019.