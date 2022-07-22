'Stay off the booze' warning to Hartlepool man after GBH attack

Ian Gofton, 32, from Hartlepool, was recorded by street CCTV as he knocked her to the ground and left her with a broken arm.

The judge at Teesside Crown Court said that Gofton probably thought it would be funny when he heard the pounding feet coming around a corner.

But the victim, who had been enjoying a night out with friends in Hartlepool, ended up in plaster.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

It prevented her from going on job interviews and she had to abandon driving lessons, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson.

Construction worker Gofton was ordered to pay her £800 compensation, which still leaves her free to seek criminal injuries compensation.

Paul Cleasby, defending, said in mitigation that Gofton recognised that he had a problem with drink and he offered his apologies to the girl for injuring her.

Judge Christopher Smith told Gofton: "I know that you would not do that when sober but you were drunk and drink is not your friend.

"Some people can handle their alcohol but you cannot.”

The judge added: "Stay off the booze, keep out of trouble, work with the Probation Service. They'll help you."