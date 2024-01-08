Stockton driver appears before Teesside magistrates over causing serious injury in Hartlepool crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ashley Orr, 33, is charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, relating to the crash at the junction of the A689 and Truro Drive on May 11, 2022.
Orr, of Briardene Court, Stockton, is accused of driving a Ford Focus at speed across a central reservation and through a pedestrian crossing before colliding head on with one vehicle and causing another to become involved.
A man and woman from the vehicles, and a passenger in Orr’s vehicle, are said to have suffered injuries.
Orr did not enter any pleas during a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
The bench sent the case to Teesside Crown Court for trial. Orr is due to appear there for a preliminary hearing on Friday, February 2.
He was granted unconditional bail.