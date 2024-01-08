A motorist has appeared in court in connection with a three-vehicle collision in Hartlepool which left several people hurt.

Ashley Orr, 33, is charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, relating to the crash at the junction of the A689 and Truro Drive on May 11, 2022.

Orr, of Briardene Court, Stockton, is accused of driving a Ford Focus at speed across a central reservation and through a pedestrian crossing before colliding head on with one vehicle and causing another to become involved.

A man and woman from the vehicles, and a passenger in Orr’s vehicle, are said to have suffered injuries.

The Hartlepool case will be dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Orr did not enter any pleas during a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

The bench sent the case to Teesside Crown Court for trial. Orr is due to appear there for a preliminary hearing on Friday, February 2.