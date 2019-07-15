Stolen car involved in early morning car chase in Hartlepool
Police and air support searched for the driver in the Catcote Road area in the early hours.
At around 4.30am on Monday, July 15, police officers from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit chased a car who failed to stop for police in the Chesterton Road area of Hartlepool.
Officers followed the white Vauxhall Mokka, believed to be stolen, was later stopped a short time later, near Catcote Road.
The car was recovered by police and the owners were contacted.
Cleveland Police say that enquiries are on-going and they would ask anyone with information or who may have captured the pursuit on domestic CCTV or dash cams to get in touch. Quoting Event 119686.