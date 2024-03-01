Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are now appealing for closed circuit television footage of its journey following its theft from a building site in Stephenson Road, Peterlee, on Thursday, February 29, between 7am-7.25am.

Peterlee Police said in a statement: “It is believed to have then been driven along Armstrong Road, Eden Lane, Chapel Hill Road, Keswick Road, and Thirlmere Road, before colliding with a tree on Edenhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have CCTV footage of the incident or of the forklift truck being driven along the above route.