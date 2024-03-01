Stolen forklift truck is driven along several Peterlee roads before crashing into tree
Police are now appealing for closed circuit television footage of its journey following its theft from a building site in Stephenson Road, Peterlee, on Thursday, February 29, between 7am-7.25am.
Peterlee Police said in a statement: “It is believed to have then been driven along Armstrong Road, Eden Lane, Chapel Hill Road, Keswick Road, and Thirlmere Road, before colliding with a tree on Edenhill Road.
“Police are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have CCTV footage of the incident or of the forklift truck being driven along the above route.
2Anybody with any information is asked to contact PC Furlonger via [email protected].”