'Store them securely' warning after Hartlepool wheelie bin fires

It comes after Cleveland Fire Brigade attended an incident in Arkley Crescent last Thursday evening which saw two wheelie bins “well alight”.

Cllr Shane Moore, Hartlepool Borough Council leader, spotted the damaged bins and notified ward representative Councillor Veronica Nicholson of the incident.

Cllr Nicholson said they were “abandoned and set alight” in the West View area and urged residents to take their bins in as soon as they have been emptied.

The fire-damaged wheelie bins in Hartlepool.

She said: “This is a problem, a lot of people are just leaving their bins out.

“People are either moving them and they’re full of rubbish and then people set fire to them, or they do, they just leave them out.”

The Conservative councillor for the De Bruce ward also stressed the importance of discouraging residents from setting fire to bins.

She said: “One person sees it and somebody else thinks that’s a clever idea.

Cllr Veronica Nicholson.

“It’s upsetting for people, especially if there is an elderly person who lives there and they see something like that.

The incident has been reported to the council, with council leader Cllr Moore echoing Cllr Nicholson’s calls for residents to be wary of leaving their bins out.

Cllr Moore said: “I would encourage residents to keep an eye on their bins and not leave them out too long, as these types of fires can spread very quickly and can cause serious damage or worse.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade chiefs have previously noted “over 80% of fire calls” they receive are to deliberate fires, with the main issues being rubbish and refuse, grass and vehicle fires.

They have called on people to take pride in their neighbourhoods and urged communities to work together to help tackle arson.

A brigade spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident on 25.11.21 at 21.16 on Arkley Crescent.

“Two wheelie bins were well alight. One appliance from Stockton was in attendance, 1 jet was used. We left the scene at 21.37.

“Generally, we advise people to store wheelie bins securely, away from their property and out of sight. “