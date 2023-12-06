'Stupid' Hartlepool driver who lost leg in motorbike accident failed to stop for police while over alcohol limit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony Watt, who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident six years ago, decided to get behind the wheel of a Mercedes after drinking at a friend’s house in April.
He failed to stop when requested by police and drove dangerously around the West View estate reaching speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Watt, 35, who had previous convictions for drink driving and driving whilst disqualified, has now been banned for a year.
Judge Deborah Sherwin said if anyone knew the potential consequences of road accidents it was him.
Watt pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving above the alcohol limit and possession of cocaine on April 27.
The judge told Watt he could have been sent straight to prison but decided to suspend the sentence after hearing how he was a family man and jail would directly affect them.
He has three children and also cares for a young nephew.
Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said Watt drank “a little more than he usually drinks” that day and “foolishly” decided not to take a taxi home.
Mr Constantine pointed out the roads on the estate were quiet at the time with no pedestrians around.
But Judge Sherwin told Watt, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool: “What you did on this day was stupid beyond words.”
He received a six-month jail term, which was suspended for two years, plus probation and 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring.
He must pass an extended test when his ban ends.