A judge said a drunken motorist’s decision to drive away from police was “stupid beyond words”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Watt, who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident six years ago, decided to get behind the wheel of a Mercedes after drinking at a friend’s house in April.

He failed to stop when requested by police and drove dangerously around the West View estate reaching speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watt, 35, who had previous convictions for drink driving and driving whilst disqualified, has now been banned for a year.

Anthony Watt drove dangerously on roads including Bruce Crescent. Picture by FRANK REID

Judge Deborah Sherwin said if anyone knew the potential consequences of road accidents it was him.

Watt pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving above the alcohol limit and possession of cocaine on April 27.

The judge told Watt he could have been sent straight to prison but decided to suspend the sentence after hearing how he was a family man and jail would directly affect them.

He has three children and also cares for a young nephew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said Watt drank “a little more than he usually drinks” that day and “foolishly” decided not to take a taxi home.

Mr Constantine pointed out the roads on the estate were quiet at the time with no pedestrians around.

But Judge Sherwin told Watt, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool: “What you did on this day was stupid beyond words.”

He received a six-month jail term, which was suspended for two years, plus probation and 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring.