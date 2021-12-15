Sunderland man sent to crown court after admitting Hartlepool indecent child images offences
A man is due to appear at crown court in the new year for sentencing after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
Alexander Smith, of Alice Street, in Sunderland, pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing indecent images of children between April 25, 2019 and June 24, 2021.
The 40-year-old was caught in Hartlepool with 1,359 category A still and moving images, 781 category B still and moving images and 2,055 category C still and moving images which featured children.
He also admitted to distributing 14 category C still and moving images of children.
On Tuesday, December 14, Smith appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court where it was decided that his offences were too severe and required a sentence to be imposed from a crown court judge.
Smith will now appear at Teesside Crown Court in January where he will be sentenced for his crimes. He was granted unconditional bail until then.