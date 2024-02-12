News you can trust since 1877
Suspect, 24, charged by Cleveland Police after alleged altercation at Sainsbury's store in Hartlepool

A man is due in court today after being charged in connection with an alleged incident at a shop in Hartlepool over the weekend.
By Mark Payne
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:21 GMT
Police were called to a report of an altercation at Sainsbury's, in Murray Street, on Saturday night. (Photo: Google).Police were called to a report of an altercation at Sainsbury's, in Murray Street, on Saturday night. (Photo: Google).
The 24-year-old man is due before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, February 12, after police were called to Sainsbury’s on Murray Street, on Saturday night.

Police attended a report of an ongoing altercation and the man was arrested shortly afterwards.

He was charged with two counts of theft from a shop, common assault and possession of a sharply bladed article.