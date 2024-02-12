Suspect, 24, charged by Cleveland Police after alleged altercation at Sainsbury's store in Hartlepool
A man is due in court today after being charged in connection with an alleged incident at a shop in Hartlepool over the weekend.
The 24-year-old man is due before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, February 12, after police were called to Sainsbury’s on Murray Street, on Saturday night.
Police attended a report of an ongoing altercation and the man was arrested shortly afterwards.
He was charged with two counts of theft from a shop, common assault and possession of a sharply bladed article.