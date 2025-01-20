Suspect, 37, due in court charged with attempted robbery of Hartlepool newsagents

A man has been charged with attempted robbery of a Hartlepool newsagents.

The offence is said to have taken place at a newsagents on Murray Street on Friday, January 17.

Cleveland Police stated: “A man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a newsagents on Murray Street, in Hartlepool, on 17th January.

“The 37-year-old man was charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article, and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday 20th January.”

