Suspect accused of burgling Hartlepool's King Johns Tavern pub is remanded in custody

A man accused of burgling a town centre pub has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance in connection with the case.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

John Chapman now faces a possible crown court trial after he was charged with breaking into the King Johns Tavern, in South Road, Hartlepool, on June 6.

He also faces a separate accusation of burgling a “residential property” in the town’s Sheriff Street on April 14.

Chapman, who is 36 and lives in Grange Road, Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this week to face both charges for the first time.

The King Johns Tavern in Hartlepool town centre.The King Johns Tavern in Hartlepool town centre.
The King Johns Tavern in Hartlepool town centre.
Justices decided to send the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court and remanded him in custody.

He will appear before a judge on Monday, July 5, when a plea and directions hearing will take place.

Court documents do not disclose if anything is said to have been taken during the alleged raids.

