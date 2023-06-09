John Chapman now faces a possible crown court trial after he was charged with breaking into the King Johns Tavern, in South Road, Hartlepool, on June 6.

He also faces a separate accusation of burgling a “residential property” in the town’s Sheriff Street on April 14.

Chapman, who is 36 and lives in Grange Road, Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this week to face both charges for the first time.

The King Johns Tavern in Hartlepool town centre.

Justices decided to send the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court and remanded him in custody.

He will appear before a judge on Monday, July 5, when a plea and directions hearing will take place.