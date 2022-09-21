Suspect appears in court over alleged Hartlepool £2 street robbery after man was 'stabbed in neck'
An attempted robbery suspect has been remanded in custody by a judge at his latest court appearance.
John Gray, 60, is accused of asking for £2 from a male in Hartlepool in an incident where the alleged victim suffered a knife wound to his neck.
Gray pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted robbery when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, September 21, over video link from Durham Prison.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on August 21 this year in the town’s York Road.
The court heard the case centres on an allegation the complainant received a stabbing injury to his neck from behind with a demand for money.
Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, asked the judge Recorder Jeremy Barnett for time to consider Gray’s plea.
Recorder Barnett granted the application and the case was adjourned until Wednesday, October 5.
Gray, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody in the meantime.