Suspect arrested after employee is 'dragged over' during till snatch at Hartlepool shop

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Jun 2025, 08:57 BST
A suspected shop raider has been arrested after an employee was “dragged over” during a till snatch.

Hartlepool Police are now appealing for incident following the incident in Cora’s store, in Vicarage Gardens, in Stranton, Hartlepool, earlier this week.

Most Popular

Police said in a statement on Tuesday evening: “It was reported that a man entered Cora’s store and snatched the till, before fleeing the store. A member of staff was dragged over during the incident, but fortunately was not injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery this afternoon and is currently in police custody where he will be questioned.

A man has been arrested following a till snatch at Cora's, in Stranton, Hartlepool, on June 16.placeholder image
A man has been arrested following a till snatch at Cora's, in Stranton, Hartlepool, on June 16.

“Witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference SE25109662.”

The incident took place Monday, June 16, at 1.15pm.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice