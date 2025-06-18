Suspect arrested after employee is 'dragged over' during till snatch at Hartlepool shop

A suspected shop raider has been arrested after an employee was “dragged over” during a till snatch.

Hartlepool Police are now appealing for incident following the incident in Cora’s store, in Vicarage Gardens, in Stranton, Hartlepool, earlier this week.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday evening: “It was reported that a man entered Cora’s store and snatched the till, before fleeing the store. A member of staff was dragged over during the incident, but fortunately was not injured.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery this afternoon and is currently in police custody where he will be questioned.

A man has been arrested following a till snatch at Cora's, in Stranton, Hartlepool, on June 16.

“Witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference SE25109662.”

The incident took place Monday, June 16, at 1.15pm.

