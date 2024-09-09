Suspect arrested after Hartlepool man is injured during takeaway attack
The defendant, who is 33 and from Hartlepool, is due to appear before magistrates in Middlesbrough after he was arrested in connection with the weekend incident.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “He was taken to police custody to be questioned on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and was subsequently charged.
“The man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 September.
“The charge relates to an assault that occurred inside a takeaway on Church Street.
"A 59-year-old local man sustained injuries to his head and was treated by paramedics.”