Suspect arrested after man is taken to hospital following alleged pub attack at Hartlepool's Lodge Bar

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Oct 2025, 15:59 BST
A suspect has been arrested after a man suffered a “facial laceration” following an alleged pub attack.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, 8th October, police received a report of a man who had suffered a facial laceration at The Lodge Bar, on Church Street, Hartlepool.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment and was later discharged.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and has now been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A man has been arrested after an alleged pub attack at The Lodge Bar, in Church Street, Hartlepool, on October 8.placeholder image
A man has been arrested after an alleged pub attack at The Lodge Bar, in Church Street, Hartlepool, on October 8.

“Officers from Hartlepool CID are continuing with their investigation.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 11.03pm on Wednesday, 8 October, 2025, to reports of a person injured at an address on Church Street, in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched an ambulance crew and a clinical team leader to the scene and transported one patient to hospital for further treatment.”

