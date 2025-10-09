Suspect arrested after man is taken to hospital following alleged pub attack at Hartlepool's Lodge Bar
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, 8th October, police received a report of a man who had suffered a facial laceration at The Lodge Bar, on Church Street, Hartlepool.
“A 36-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment and was later discharged.
“A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and has now been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
“Officers from Hartlepool CID are continuing with their investigation.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 11.03pm on Wednesday, 8 October, 2025, to reports of a person injured at an address on Church Street, in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew and a clinical team leader to the scene and transported one patient to hospital for further treatment.”