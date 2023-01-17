Suspect arrested after man taken to hospital following ‘serious assault’ in Hartlepool

Paramedics contacted police at 10.20pm on Saturday, January 14, to report that they were treating a man who had “injuries consistent with an assault”.

Cleveland Police said the victim was taken to James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains in a stable condition.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on bail.

Police are investigating an assault in Hartlepool's Tower Street.

The alleged incident happened inside Tower House, in Hartlepool’s Tower Street.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At 10.20pm on Saturday, 14th January, 2023, Cleveland Police was contacted by ambulance service colleagues reporting that they were treating a man on Middleton Road, Hartlepool. The man had injuries consistent with an assault.

“The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to James Cook Hospital where he underwent surgery for a head injury. He remains in hospital in a stable condition

“A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and was interviewed and released on bail while inquiries continue.

“Police would like to appeal for any witnesses to the assault in Tower House or anyone who may have CCTV of the victim leaving Tower House at 8.50pm to the point when he is picked up by ambulance on Middleton Road at 10pm.

“If anyone has information about the incident please call 101, quoting reference number SE23008595. Or please upload footage here: https://orlo.uk/2EkZQ

