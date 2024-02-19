Suspect arrested as man suffers 'serious injuries' after he is 'struck' by vehicle in Hartlepool's Davison Drive
They want anyone who witnessed the Hartlepool incident or who has relevant doorbell or dashcam footage to contact them.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A 39-year-old man sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a white Mercedes on or near Davison Drive in the town shortly before 8.10pm on Saturday.”
“He is receiving hospital treatment and a 20-year-old man who was arrested today is currently being questioned on suspicion of Section 18 assault.
“Police would appeal for any witnesses and anyone with information or footage to contact Hartlepool CID via the 101 number quoting ref 029447.
“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”