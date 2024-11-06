Suspect arrested following Hartlepool stabbing in Kent Avenue
A 25-year-old man suffered stab wounds shortly before 9am this morning (Wednesday, November 6) in Kent Avenue, in Hartlepool.
The man was taken to James Cook University Hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and he remains in police custody at this time.
“Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 212985.
“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at https://orlo.uk/Blr3M or by calling 0800 555 111.”
A spokesperson for the Greath North Air Ambulance said: “Our critical care team was activated at 9.03am to reports of an assault in Hartlepool near the Teesbay Retail Park.
"We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 9.12am.
"They weren’t required to airlift anyone to hospital and returned back to their base at 9.52am.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at a private address at 8.49am.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews, including a specialist paramedic, and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service.”