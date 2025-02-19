Suspect arrested following reports of man carrying 'large machete' in Hartlepool's Brierton Lane

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 19th Feb 2025, 08:32 BST

A man has been arrested by police following reports that he was carrying a “large machete” along a main road.

Cleveland Police acted “after a member of the public spotted him and alerted police”.

The force said in a statement: “Officers from Hartlepool Proactive Team recovered a large machete from a man on Brierton Lane in the town on the evening of Saturday, 15th February.”

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested around 9.30pm and has since been charged with possession of a bladed article.

