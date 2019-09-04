Suspect arrested over Hartlepool copper piping theft bid
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to steal copper piping.
The 46-year-old man is helping police with their inquiries after officers were called to the Seaton Lane area of Hartlepool on Tuesday night.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Garston Grove, in Hartlepool, shortly after 10pm last night, Tuesday 3rd September, to a report of a group attempting to steal cables.
"The man was arrested nearby and he remains in police custody at this time."