Suspect charged with burgling Marina Pizza at Hartlepool Marina twice in just days
Jordan Bland, who is 32 years of age and from Warren Road, in Hartlepool, is firstly accused of burglary with intent to steal from Marina Pizza, in Harbour Walk, at Hartlepool Marina, on Sunday, March 3.
He also faces a second count of burgling the same premises just days later on Wednesday, March 6, and stealing £80 of food and drink.
Bland was arrested by police on March 12 and appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the charges two days later.
He was granted conditional bail by District Judge Marie Mallon and will return to the same court on Thursday, April 11, after the case was adjourned.
The terms of his bail prevent him from entering Marina Pizza until the next hearing.