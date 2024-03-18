Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Bland, who is 32 years of age and from Warren Road, in Hartlepool, is firstly accused of burglary with intent to steal from Marina Pizza, in Harbour Walk, at Hartlepool Marina, on Sunday, March 3.

He also faces a second count of burgling the same premises just days later on Wednesday, March 6, and stealing £80 of food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bland was arrested by police on March 12 and appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the charges two days later.

Marina Pizza, at Hartlepool Marina, was broken into twice in less than a week.

He was granted conditional bail by District Judge Marie Mallon and will return to the same court on Thursday, April 11, after the case was adjourned.