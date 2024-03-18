Suspect charged with burgling Marina Pizza at Hartlepool Marina twice in just days

A burglary suspect has been charged with raiding the same takeaway business twice in less than the space of a week.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 16:51 GMT
Jordan Bland, who is 32 years of age and from Warren Road, in Hartlepool, is firstly accused of burglary with intent to steal from Marina Pizza, in Harbour Walk, at Hartlepool Marina, on Sunday, March 3.

He also faces a second count of burgling the same premises just days later on Wednesday, March 6, and stealing £80 of food and drink.

Bland was arrested by police on March 12 and appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the charges two days later.

Marina Pizza, at Hartlepool Marina, was broken into twice in less than a week.

He was granted conditional bail by District Judge Marie Mallon and will return to the same court on Thursday, April 11, after the case was adjourned.

The terms of his bail prevent him from entering Marina Pizza until the next hearing.