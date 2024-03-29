Suspect charged with Hartlepool attempted murder after man suffers air pellet injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The injured man was taken to hospital after the alarm was raised in Telford Close, on Hartlepool’s Central Estate on Thursday, March 28, at just before 7am.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man and spent the day in the street continuing their investigations.

They have confirmed on Friday that the suspect has been charged with two alleged offences.

Police outside a house in Telford Close, on the Central Estate, Hartlepool, following an alleged shooting incident.

A Cleveland Police statement read: “A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Telford Close, Hartlepool, yesterday morning has been charged with attempted murder and with possession of an air weapon with intent to endanger life.

“He was remanded in custody, to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today.”