Suspect charged with Hartlepool attempted murder after man suffers air pellet injury
The injured man was taken to hospital after the alarm was raised in Telford Close, on Hartlepool’s Central Estate on Thursday, March 28, at just before 7am.
Police arrested a 44-year-old man and spent the day in the street continuing their investigations.
They have confirmed on Friday that the suspect has been charged with two alleged offences.
A Cleveland Police statement read: “A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Telford Close, Hartlepool, yesterday morning has been charged with attempted murder and with possession of an air weapon with intent to endanger life.
“He was remanded in custody, to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today.”
The 63-year-old injured man, who was said to have suffered a wound to his temple from a pellet, was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital “where his condition is not life threatening”.