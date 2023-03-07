Ashley Allison, 25, is accused of robbery, possession of a blade in public, fraud, and possession of cannabis.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 6.

Allison is accused of robbing a man of his wallet, cash, ATM card, driving licence and mobile phone to the value of £800 on November 13 last year.

Victoria Road, Hartlepool, where the robbery is said to have happened.

He is further accused of fraud by false representation relating to the use of the same person’s bank card the same day to obtain £70.

Allison, of Coleshill Close, Billingham, is also charged with having a knife in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, also on November 13.

And he is accused of possessing cannabis at Billingham on Saturday, March 4.

No plea was entered to the robbery charge.