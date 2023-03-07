Suspect charged with robbing man in Hartlepool town centre is remanded in custody by Teesside Magistrates' Court
A suspect charged with committing a spate of alleged offences in Hartlepool town centre has been remanded in custody.
Ashley Allison, 25, is accused of robbery, possession of a blade in public, fraud, and possession of cannabis.
He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 6.
Allison is accused of robbing a man of his wallet, cash, ATM card, driving licence and mobile phone to the value of £800 on November 13 last year.
He is further accused of fraud by false representation relating to the use of the same person’s bank card the same day to obtain £70.
Allison, of Coleshill Close, Billingham, is also charged with having a knife in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, also on November 13.
And he is accused of possessing cannabis at Billingham on Saturday, March 4.
No plea was entered to the robbery charge.
District Judge Helen Cousins sent the case to Teesside Crown Court to be heard on April 3 and Allison was remanded in custody.