News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Suspect charged with robbing man in Hartlepool town centre is remanded in custody by Teesside Magistrates' Court

A suspect charged with committing a spate of alleged offences in Hartlepool town centre has been remanded in custody.

By Mark Payne
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 4:47pm

Ashley Allison, 25, is accused of robbery, possession of a blade in public, fraud, and possession of cannabis.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allison is accused of robbing a man of his wallet, cash, ATM card, driving licence and mobile phone to the value of £800 on November 13 last year.

Victoria Road, Hartlepool, where the robbery is said to have happened.
Victoria Road, Hartlepool, where the robbery is said to have happened.
Victoria Road, Hartlepool, where the robbery is said to have happened.
Most Popular

He is further accused of fraud by false representation relating to the use of the same person’s bank card the same day to obtain £70.

Allison, of Coleshill Close, Billingham, is also charged with having a knife in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, also on November 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And he is accused of possessing cannabis at Billingham on Saturday, March 4.

No plea was entered to the robbery charge.

District Judge Helen Cousins sent the case to Teesside Crown Court to be heard on April 3 and Allison was remanded in custody.

Read More
Man grabbed driver through car window and pointed ‘sharp object’ in attempted ro...