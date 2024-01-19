Suspect is accused of wounding man in Hartlepool street and possessing knife in public

A man has been remanded in custody by a judge after he was charged with unlawfully wounding a second man and possessing a weapon in a public place.

Shay Rowbotham appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, following the alleged attack in Sandringham Road, off Murray Street, Hartlepool, earlier this month.

Rowbotham, who is aged 26 and of no fixed address, was remanded in custody by District Judge Marie Mallon until he makes his first appearance at nearby Teesside Crown Court in connection with the two charges.

The weapon he is accused of possessing in public without lawful authority is a knife.

This Hartlepool case was recently heard at Middlesbrough's Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Cleveland Police had earlier said that the reported incident was said to have taken place at just before midnight on Friday, January 12.