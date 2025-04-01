Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspect has been remanded in custody after he was charged with committing three attempted robberies on the same day.

Corey Connelly is also accused of carrying out three other offences in Hartlepool on March 28.

They are causing criminal damage to windows, unlawful possession of a bladed article, namely a Stanley knife, and stealing a pedal cycle.

Two of the alleged attempted robberies are reported to have taken place near the Mill House Leisure Centre and Quick Shop, in the Raby Road area, and all three are said to have been committed against females.

At least two of the alleged attempted robberies are said to have taken place in the Raby Road area of town.

Connelly, 30, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was arrested and brought before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to answer the charges.

He was remanded in custody until his first appearance at nearby Teesside Crown on Thursday, May 1.

Cleveland Police said in a statement after confirming that a man had been arrested: “Thank you to the members of the public who responded to our appeal for information on these incidents.”

