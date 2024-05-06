Suspect remanded in custody after £1m cannabis farm is discovered in Peterlee

A man has been remanded in custody after police discovered more than £1m of cannabis.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th May 2024, 08:57 BST
Peterlee Police said in a statement: “A man has been charged after a cannabis farm worth more than an estimated £1 million was discovered in the Peterlee area.

“Officers from Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team discovered the large-scale grow inside a series of buildings on North West Industrial Estate after reports of a strong smell from inside.”

A 24-year-old man, from no fixed address, has been charged with begin concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

A 24-year-old man, from no fixed address, has been charged with begin concerned in the production of a Class B drug.
The suspect has been remanded in custody at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody after at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court and is due to appear at Durham Crown Court later this month.

