Peterlee Police said in a statement: “A man has been charged after a cannabis farm worth more than an estimated £1 million was discovered in the Peterlee area.

“Officers from Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team discovered the large-scale grow inside a series of buildings on North West Industrial Estate after reports of a strong smell from inside.”

A 24-year-old man, from no fixed address, has been charged with begin concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

He was remanded in custody after at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court and is due to appear at Durham Crown Court later this month.