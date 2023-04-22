Suspected arson near Hartlepool play area 'posed significant risk to nearby properties'

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement on Friday night: “A fire was reported near to Hartfields play area this evening prompting a response from police and fire brigade.

"The blaze spread quickly over a large area of grassland containing animal habitats. The fire also posed significant risk to nearby properties.

“The deliberate setting of fires is completely unacceptable and police are urging parents to take responsibility for their children’s whereabouts and activities.

Flames at Hartfields following the Friday evening fire.

"Parents are encouraged to ask questions of their children if they have returned home this evening smelling of smoke.

“Police are appealing for information about the fires and anyone with relevant details is urged to contact police on 101, with regards to SE23075719

