News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
33 minutes ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
1 hour ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
2 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
2 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
3 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62

Suspected arson near Hartlepool play area 'posed significant risk to nearby properties'

Members of the public have been praised for raising the alarm about a suspected arson which “posed significant risk to nearby properties”.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 11:29 BST

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement on Friday night: “A fire was reported near to Hartfields play area this evening prompting a response from police and fire brigade.

"The blaze spread quickly over a large area of grassland containing animal habitats. The fire also posed significant risk to nearby properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The deliberate setting of fires is completely unacceptable and police are urging parents to take responsibility for their children’s whereabouts and activities.

Flames at Hartfields following the Friday evening fire.Flames at Hartfields following the Friday evening fire.
Flames at Hartfields following the Friday evening fire.
Most Popular

"Parents are encouraged to ask questions of their children if they have returned home this evening smelling of smoke.

“Police are appealing for information about the fires and anyone with relevant details is urged to contact police on 101, with regards to SE23075719

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police would also thank the vigilant members of the public who alerted authorities so quickly to ensure that this fire did not end up much worse.”

Read More
Hartlepool motorists warned to expect diversions after sewer collapse