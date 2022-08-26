Suspected drugs seized following dog-led police raid in Hartlepool
Suspected supplies of cannabis and amphetamines have been recovered by police following a drugs raid.
The seizures took place in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool after Cleveland Police obtained a warrant as part of their ongoing Operation Resolve campaign.
The force said: “The suspected cannabis and suspected amphetamine was recovered from an address on Minch Road on Friday, 19th August, and a woman aged in her thirties has been spoken to by police voluntarily. “Inquiries are ongoing.
“Police dog Maggie assisted with the search as part of summer-long campaign Operation Resolve, which takes place during the period of higher demand and is a proactive intelligence-led and highly visible operation, with activity such as arrest days, drugs warrants, closure orders, specific action on those using illegal off-road bikes, high visibility patrols, community engagement and crime prevention.
“Anyone who has information regarding drugs activity in their local area can contact Cleveland Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.