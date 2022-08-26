Suspected drugs seized following dog-led police raid in Hartlepool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seizures took place in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool after Cleveland Police obtained a warrant as part of their ongoing Operation Resolve campaign.

The force said: “The suspected cannabis and suspected amphetamine was recovered from an address on Minch Road on Friday, 19th August, and a woman aged in her thirties has been spoken to by police voluntarily. “Inquiries are ongoing.

“Police dog Maggie assisted with the search as part of summer-long campaign Operation Resolve, which takes place during the period of higher demand and is a proactive intelligence-led and highly visible operation, with activity such as arrest days, drugs warrants, closure orders, specific action on those using illegal off-road bikes, high visibility patrols, community engagement and crime prevention.

Maggie the police dog helped officers in a drugs raid in Hartlepool recently.

