Suspected petrol bomb attack prompts appeal for witnesses by Cleveland Police

The incident happened in Ochill Terrace, Billingham, at around 10:45pm on Wednesday (August 10).

Cleveland Police has said a lone male on a pedal cycle attended the address and threw the item at the window before fleeing.

Officers believe the attack was targeted.

No one was injured inside the property.

Cleveland Police said: “The suspect is described as a white male, with short, fair receding hair and wearing all dark clothing – a black jacket with a red zip and possibly a hood and black Adidas bottoms with white stripes.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the male on the bike or anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Detective Constable Phil Lamb from Stockton CID on 101, quoting incident number 141385.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.