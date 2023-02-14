Suspected stolen car crashes into two other vehicles in Hartlepool street

The incident happened just after 3pm on Monday, February 13, in Kilwick Street, Hartlepool.

No injuries have been reported and police are appealing for witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a Tuesday statement: “Police received reports at 3.15pm yesterday (Monday 13th February) that a VW Golf had collided with two other vehicles (a Nissan Qashqai and a Vauxhall Mokka) which were parked on Kilwick Street in Hartlepool.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

“The Golf, which is suspected to have been stolen, had sustained damage and was left in the middle of the road when the occupants left the scene. Fire brigade colleagues attended to make the Golf safe and it was then recovered.

“There are currently no reports of any injuries and enquiries are on-going. We would therefore appeal for anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam or CCTV which could assist, to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 028422.”

Advertisement Hide Ad