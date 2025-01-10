Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two suspects have been remanded in custody after they were charged with attempted murder.

The pair have appeared in court for the first time after a third man suffered serious injuries from what were believed to be gun shot wounds following an incident in Garside Drive, in West View, Hartlepool, on January 2.

The street was sealed off until the following day after detectives launched their investigations.

Darem Turner and Luis Fonseca, both of Hartlepool, were among seven people arrested by police.

Police in the West View area of Hartlepool following an alleged shooting in Garside Drive.

Both were later charged with attempted murder.

Turner, 19, of Garside Drive, and Fonseca, 20, of Cameron Road, were remanded in custody until February when they appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this week.

Fonseca also faces a host of other charges.

He is accused on January 2 of illegally possessing ammunition for a firearm, possessing a firearm and possessing class A cocaine.

In addition, Fonseca is charged with stealing a pedal cycle on December 24 and unlawfully possessing a bladed article, namely a machete, also on Christmas Eve.

No pleas were entered and the pair will remain in custody until they appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court.

Cleveland Police said there would be an increased officer presence in the Garside Drive area after they began their investigations.

They stressed that they not believe there was any wider threat to the public.

The also said after Turner and Fonseca were charged: “Two women aged 34 and 54 and three men aged 23, 32 and 32, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail whilst further investigations continue.”