PC Neal Murray is alleged to have created a false witness account after he signed an entry under a victim’s name in his electronic pocket notebook on 21 November 2020 while on duty in Hartlepool.

Murray, 46, who is currently suspended, pleaded not guilty to a charge of wilful misconduct in public office at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charge alleges that on 21 November 2020 at Hartlepool while acting as a Cleveland Police PC he “wilfully misconducted yourself by making a and signing a false witness statement”.

PC Murray is currently suspended from duty.

Judge Tim Stead set a trial date for August 27 next year.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said the case is estimated to take four days and is set to involve expert witnesses.

A further hearing before the trial is due to take place next July.