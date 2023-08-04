News you can trust since 1877
Suspended Cleveland Police officer accused of misconduct denies creating false witness statement while on duty in Hartlepool

A trial date has been set for a Cleveland Police officer accused of misconduct over an alleged false witness statement.
By Mark Payne
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST

PC Neal Murray is alleged to have created a false witness account after he signed an entry under a victim’s name in his electronic pocket notebook on 21 November 2020 while on duty in Hartlepool.

Murray, 46, who is currently suspended, pleaded not guilty to a charge of wilful misconduct in public office at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 4.

The charge alleges that on 21 November 2020 at Hartlepool while acting as a Cleveland Police PC he “wilfully misconducted yourself by making a and signing a false witness statement”.

PC Murray is currently suspended from duty.
PC Murray is currently suspended from duty.
Judge Tim Stead set a trial date for August 27 next year.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said the case is estimated to take four days and is set to involve expert witnesses.

A further hearing before the trial is due to take place next July.

Murray, from Middlesbrough, was granted unconditional bail.