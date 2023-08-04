Suspended Cleveland Police officer accused of misconduct denies creating false witness statement while on duty in Hartlepool
PC Neal Murray is alleged to have created a false witness account after he signed an entry under a victim’s name in his electronic pocket notebook on 21 November 2020 while on duty in Hartlepool.
Murray, 46, who is currently suspended, pleaded not guilty to a charge of wilful misconduct in public office at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 4.
The charge alleges that on 21 November 2020 at Hartlepool while acting as a Cleveland Police PC he “wilfully misconducted yourself by making a and signing a false witness statement”.
Judge Tim Stead set a trial date for August 27 next year.
Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said the case is estimated to take four days and is set to involve expert witnesses.
A further hearing before the trial is due to take place next July.
Murray, from Middlesbrough, was granted unconditional bail.