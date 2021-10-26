Suspended Hartlepool prison officer cleared over extreme porn allegations

Craig Powell, 40, had previously been suspended from his job after being charged with two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Mr Powell previously indicated not guilty pleas at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and elected for a trial by jury at the crown court.

But prosecutors offered no evidence during a brief hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, October 26.

Teesside Crown Court.

Prosecutor Chris Baker said: “It was always a case that had issues as far as the prosecution were concerned.”

Mr Baker said the defence has also obtained an expert’s report, adding: “It seems quite clear that that Crown cannot establish that the defendant even knew of the existence of these images, and as such there is no realistic prospect of a conviction in this case.”

Recorder Anthony Hawks said formal verdicts not guilty verdicts would be recorded on each count.

Powell, from the Fens area of Hartlepool, was excused attending.

