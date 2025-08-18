Swords, machetes and knives seized in Hartlepool Police raids
Hartlepool Police confiscated a sword and class A and B drugs “from an address in the town” on Saturday, August 16.
Cleveland Police statement continued: “And the next day on separate inquiries and immediately after arresting a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assault, proactive team officers’ searches led to a number of swords, machetes and knives being recovered and safely removed.
“The man was subsequently charged with section 18 wounding and with possession of offensive weapons and then remanded until his court appearance.
“Our work to tackle knife crime remains a priority and every day we identify, target, locate and deal with those suspected of violent offences and of carrying weapons.
“If you have any information which could help, please contact Cleveland Police at any time on the 101 number (always use 999 in an emergency) or report online via our website.