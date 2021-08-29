Tattoo studio damaged after 4x4 reverses into building

The damaged house in Fifth Street, Horden.

Durham Constabulary are investigating after several properties were damaged in Horden last night (August 28).

In a statement the force said: “At around 10.15pm, a dark coloured 4x4 vehicle reversed into the front of Eddie’s Tattoo Studio, on Third Street, before driving off.

“Several minutes later, a second call was made to police after a vehicle reversed into a property in Fifth Street.

Police believe the incidents were "targeted attacks".

“Several windows were also smashed on a property in Blackthorne Avenue.

“Police believe the incidents to be linked - the vehicle thought to be used was later found on fire in Kilburn Drive.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs following the incidents.”

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman added: “We believe these incidents to be targeted attacks and are carrying out a thorough investigation to find the people responsible.

“These incidents left all three properties with significant damage – a structural engineer was required to make the properties in Third Street and Fifth Street safe.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything significant which could help our investigation.

“We would also like anyone who may have CCTV footage of the vehicle, or who saw it in the area at the time of the incidents, to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 491 of August 28.