Team set up to tackle crime across Hartlepool communities celebrates success
Hartlepool Community Safety Team is celebrating success in tackling crime in the town’s neighbourhoods.
The multi-agency team, which was brought together to deal with crime across the town, is continuing to see success.
It was launched in 2018 bringing Cleveland Police, Hartlepool Borough Council and Cleveland Fire Brigade together under one roof, to tackle and respond to crime and issues affecting local communities across the town.
This is what the team has achieved since December 2018
*Executed 27 drugs warrants, arresting 34 people and voluntarily interviewing two people.*Seized thousands of pounds worth of class A, B and C drugs and large amounts of cash in relation to money laundering.*Executed 12 premises closure orders
The team has also issued 41 Community Protection Warnings, 20 Community Protection Notices, around 70 acceptable behaviour agreements and nine fixed penalty notices and granted one criminal behaviour order.
Recently, this has included three early-morning drugs raids where two people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. Suspected amphetamine, cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were recovered.
Officers and staff continue to engage with young people in local schools as their mission to educate youngsters about crime and anti-social behaviour in the area continues.
Inspector Darren Bainbridge said: “The success of the community safety team thus far is testament to the dedication of everyone working within the team and the effort that is put in to tackling issues alongside partners every day.
“Hartlepool Community Safety Team will continue to work hard to combat the issues affecting our local neighbourhoods in order to make the town a safer and more enjoyable place to live and work.”
Councillor Shane Moore, Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: "The team has achieved some outstanding results in recent months, and it is reassuring to see agencies working together so effectively to make the town a safer place.
“I would like to place on record my thanks to all members of staff for their dedication and hard work in what are often very difficult circumstances."