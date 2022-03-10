Teenage boy arrested after incident in Hartlepool's Alderson Street
A teenage boy has been arrested after reports of an alleged attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
Cleveland Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested after an incident in Alderson Street, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 9.
Police say they were contacted around 1.30am to a report of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and attempted burglary.
Officers attended the scene and arrested a 17-year-old boy who was taken into custody, where he was later released on conditional bail whilst police enquiries continue.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 039264 or alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police said they would remind vehicle owners to keep their vehicles secure and keep valuables such as money, sunglasses, laptops, wallets etc out of sight after a recent spate of vehicle break-ins in the Hartlepool area. Also keep vehicle keys secure and away from property doors.