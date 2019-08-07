Teenage boy arrested after knife found at Hartlepool Carnival funfair
A 15-year-old boy was arrested at Hartlepool Carnival funfair after a knife was uncovered by security staff.
Searches are being carried out on entry at the carnival’s funfair, which launched on Thursday, August 1 and runs until Saturday, August 10, by Sunderland firm SNS.
During a routine search, staff discovered a knife.
Shaun Thornton, director of SNS Security, said his company made the decision to search visitors to the carnival with a metal detector following the death of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown, who was fatally stabbed following a night out in the city centre in February this year.
The company also provides security for venues across County Durham, Sunderland and Northumberland.
Cleveland Police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon on Friday, August 2 at 5.50pm.
He has since been released under investigation.