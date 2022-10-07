Teenage boy arrested by Cleveland Police after report of man in his 50s being attacked at Hartlepool Premier Stores
Police have arrested a teenage boy over an alleged assault on a man at a Hartlepool convenience store.
It relates to an incident at the Premier Stores, in Osborne Road, which is said to have taken place on Thursday afternoon.
A man in his 50s was reportedly attacked although he did not require hospital treatment.
Cleveland Police said: “Around 4.30pm on Thursday 6th October, police received a report of a man aged in his 50s being attacked in an alleged incident at Premier Stores, on Osborne Road, in Hartlepool. The man did not require hospital treatment.
Most Popular
“A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail whilst inquiries continue.”
The arrest was one of three made by the force in Hartlepool, Stockton and Hartlepool under the banner Operation Resolve.
Inquiries into the Premier Stores incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.