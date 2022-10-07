It relates to an incident at the Premier Stores, in Osborne Road, which is said to have taken place on Thursday afternoon.

A man in his 50s was reportedly attacked although he did not require hospital treatment.

Cleveland Police said: “Around 4.30pm on Thursday 6th October, police received a report of a man aged in his 50s being attacked in an alleged incident at Premier Stores, on Osborne Road, in Hartlepool. The man did not require hospital treatment.

A teenage boy has been arrested and bailed over the alleged incident.

“A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail whilst inquiries continue.”

The arrest was one of three made by the force in Hartlepool, Stockton and Hartlepool under the banner Operation Resolve.