Teenage cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Hartlepool's Raby Road

A teenage cyclist needed hospital treatment after he was injured when he fell into bollards.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to contact them following the incident in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

The teenager was treated at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees after suffering a leg injury.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Shortly after 4pm on Thursday, 18 September, a 16-year-old boy was riding along Raby Road when he approached a pedestrian central crossing.

“A Vauxhall Vectra was driving along the same road and was waved passed by the cyclist.

“The cyclist lost control and then fell off the bike colliding with bollards on the nearside footpath.

“He sustained an injury to his leg and received treatment at North Tees General Hospital.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has information or dash cam footage to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the website, quoting reference number 179700.”

