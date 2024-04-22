Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradley Marshall was already facing 12 months inside when he rode up behind a man and grabbed his jacket causing him to flee in fear in January.

The incident happened in Walpole Road, Hartlepool, when the victim, who was making his way home, managed to wriggle out of his jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall, who was 18 at the time, picked up the man’s North Face puffer jacket containing his phone and keys and stole it.

Marshall was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

He was already on a deferred sentence for five attempted burglaries he committed in Eaglescliffe.

Teesside Crown Court heard the latest offences caused the victim to move town.

Tabatha Buck, prosecuting, said: "The incident has changed who he is and his lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall, now 19, pleaded guilty to theft and common assault from January 16. He also admitted driving the quad bike while disqualified.

Judge Chris Smith gave him a 12 month community order with conditions including a three-month tagged home curfew.

But he deferred sentence on the attempted burglary offences for a further three months to give Marshall a chance to keep out of trouble.

It was after the court heard he had a job waiting for him with his stepdad’s roofing business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, added: “He’s a young man who’s sobered up and grown up.”

Judge Smith told Marshall, of Kilmory Walk, Hartlepool: “I’m going to take a chance.