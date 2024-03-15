Teenager arrested after axe found in Hartlepool police search
Police officers have arrested a teenager in Hartlepool on suspicion of having an axe in his possession.
Police officers received a report of men acting suspiciously on Loyalty Road, in Hartlepool, at around 10.20pm on Thursday, March 14.
Officers arrived at the scene and conducted a search of the area and an axe was recovered.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife or sharply pointed article in a public place.
He remains in police custody at this time.