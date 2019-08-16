Teenager arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after 'incident'
A 17-year-old man is in police custody following an early-morning incident.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 15:44
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage in connection with an incident on Springwell Close, Billingham.
It happened at around 6:20am on Tuesday, August 13.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Stockton CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 138539.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.