The incident happened at around 12.45am on Sunday, June 26, in Victoria Road.

Two men were walking in the direction of the town cenotaph, away from Amigos Bar, when an altercation took place with a third male.

Cleveland Police have said that the suspect assaulted both men, leaving one of them with serious head injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men were walking in the direction of the town cenotaph when the altercation took place.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees and remains there whilst receiving treatment.

A second man suffered a broken nose and a large bump to the forehead.

Officers are appealing to trace the male suspect, who is described as wearing a striped T-shirt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information, is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 109776.