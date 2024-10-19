Teenager who shouted racial abuse during Hartlepool riot the latest to be locked up
Evan Wilkins-Doyle, 19, was part of a mob that faced off with riot police in the town on Wednesday, July 31.
He climbed on a wall and shouted racist abuse while others in his group threw missiles at police causing damage and harm.
Wilkins-Doyle, of The Spinney, Hartlepool, handed himself into police station after an appeal by police to identify a number of offenders involved.
He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and on Thursday, (October 17) was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court.
A total of 18 people involved in the disorder have now been dealt with by the court.
It has heard how over 200 people congregated in Murray Street after a people were encouraged online to meet at the cenotaph at 6pm on July 31.
By 8pm the crowd had turned violent and attacked police with bricks, bottles, wood and other objects, injuring several officers.