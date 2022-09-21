Kevin Wilson, 28, became involved in a violent disagreement with two other men in August of last year.

Teesside Crown Court heard another man who appeared to try to break it up ended up with facial injuries including a fracture.

It was not known exactly how the victim got hurt with the prosecution describing his injuries as “collateral damage”.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

He could not remember anything after dancing and talking with friends.

The judge, Recorder Jeremy Barnett, said he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

The victim went to hospital but fortunately did not need surgery.

Wilson, of Carlton Street, Hartlepool, admitted affray and received an eight-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years.

He was also made the subject of an alcohol monitoring device for 120 days.